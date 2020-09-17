WINDSOR, ONT. -- The search for a physical location to put a safe consumption site in Windsor continues, after two expressions of interest yielded zero results.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit told their board that repeated attempts to find a property owner or landlord have failed, further delaying the site selection process.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said the COVID-19 pandemic also delayed efforts to complete an application to Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Health Canada.

WECHU and its partners in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy issued the Request for Expressions of Interest for a space to house a proposed safe consumption site last August and again earlier this month.

Safe consumption facilities offer integrated wrap-around services like counselling and primary care. The health unit has said that opioid-dependency treatments and other services are also offered while providing a safe space for people to consume substances.

Marentette says officials will now meet with stakeholders before taking the next steps which could include reaching out to municipal partners.

The board was told city council will have the final say on an eventual site after proper public consultation.