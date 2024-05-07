One suspect still sought after home invasion with baseball bat

Windsor police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third after a home invasion with a baseball bat on Marentette Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence in the 1400 block of Marentette Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. on May 4.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that three suspects, one of whom was armed with a baseball bat, forcefully entered the residence.

Once inside, the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with two victims. Police say the victims subsequently sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspects then stole personal property, prior to fleeing from the scene in a silver Kia sedan.

A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old resident were arrested within the 900 block of Lawrence Road. They have each been charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, and theft under $5,000.

A third suspect is described as an Arab male, approximately 20 years of age, 5’8” tall, with a thin build, short, curly hair, and a full beard.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.