Riverside Drive East westbound lane closed near Walker Road

The City of Windsor is letting the public know about a road closure on Riverside Drive this week.

Westbound Riverside Drive East is closed between Walker Road and Devonshire Road for utility road repairs.

The work is ongoing until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 10.

The repairs are being done by Hiram Walker.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.