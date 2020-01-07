CHATHAM, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 20-year-old Chatham woman suffered life-threatening injuries in an industrial accident.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, emergency crews responded to an industrial accident at Truly Green Farms on Bloomfield Road in Chatham.

The MOL says it was reported a worker was injured when their clothing became caught in machinery. She was rushed to hospital.

A ministry inspector has been assigned to investigate.