Chatham woman suffers life-threatening injuries after industrial accident
Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 9:31AM EST
Truly Green Farms in Chatham-Kent. (Courtesy Google Maps)
CHATHAM, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a 20-year-old Chatham woman suffered life-threatening injuries in an industrial accident.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, emergency crews responded to an industrial accident at Truly Green Farms on Bloomfield Road in Chatham.
The MOL says it was reported a worker was injured when their clothing became caught in machinery. She was rushed to hospital.
A ministry inspector has been assigned to investigate.