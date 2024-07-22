WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Fatal crash involving single vehicle and hydro pole: Police

    Windsor police investigating a fatal crash in west Windsor on July 21, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) Windsor police investigating a fatal crash in west Windsor on July 21, 2024. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)
    Windsor police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the area of Wyandotte Street east and Homedale Boulevard.

    Crews were called to the scene around noon on Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a hydro pole.

    According to police, an 88-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

    The intersection was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000, or anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

