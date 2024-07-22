Park warden helps police nab alleged impaired driver

OPP initiated an investigation after a provincial park warden reported a suspected impaired driver.

On Saturday at 2:20 p.m., members of the Elgin County OPP Chatham Detachment found the involved vehicle and spoke with the driver at a campsite within Rondeau Provincial Park in Chatham-Kent.

While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer says they observed signs of intoxication, the individual was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chatham Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 67-year-old Windsor resident was charged with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Aug. 12.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive, anywhere. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, call 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.