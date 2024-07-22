Rabies found in bat in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding residents to avoid contact with unfamiliar domestic animals and wildlife after receiving a report of a positive result for rabies in a bat captured locally.

WECHU says there was no human exposure to this bat, and the risk of rabies transmission in the area remains low.

The health unit says this can serve as a reminder to residents that while rabies is rare, it is potentially deadly for humans.

“Rabies is present in our community with bats, raccoons, foxes, and skunks as the most common wildlife carriers. Everyone should take precautions to prevent being bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, and to keep pets up to date with rabies vaccinations,” according to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh.

To prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals, follow these tips:

Do not touch or feed unfamiliar wild or domestic animals, injured animals, or animals that appear sick.

Do not disturb animals when they are eating, sleeping, or with their young.

Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. By law, all cats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations from three months of age and onward.

Keep your pets away from wild or stray animals.

Monitor your pets often when they are outside.

Do not attempt to break up an animal fight using your body. If you are concerned that your pet may have been exposed to a wild animal and rabies, consult with your veterinarian on the next steps.

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard by keeping your garbage properly sealed.

Teach your children about animal safety.

Encourage children to immediately tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by any animals.

If you notice a wild animal acting strangely, do not approach the animal. Call the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) public Rabies hotline at 1-888-574-6656 or contact your local Animal Control office.

Report all physical contact with domestic or wild animals to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 and seek medical attention immediately if required. If the incident occurs outside of regular business hours (Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm) or on a holiday, call us at 519-973-4510. WECHU has more information on rabies online.