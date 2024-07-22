WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Rabies found in bat in Windsor-Essex: WECHU

    This is an undated photo of a silver-haired bat, the species most often associated with human rabies. (AP Photo/Merlin D. Tuttle, Bat Conservation International) This is an undated photo of a silver-haired bat, the species most often associated with human rabies. (AP Photo/Merlin D. Tuttle, Bat Conservation International)
    Share

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reminding residents to avoid contact with unfamiliar domestic animals and wildlife after receiving a report of a positive result for rabies in a bat captured locally.

    WECHU says there was no human exposure to this bat, and the risk of rabies transmission in the area remains low.

    The health unit says this can serve as a reminder to residents that while rabies is rare, it is potentially deadly for humans.

    “Rabies is present in our community with bats, raccoons, foxes, and skunks as the most common wildlife carriers. Everyone should take precautions to prevent being bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, and to keep pets up to date with rabies vaccinations,” according to Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh.

    To prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals, follow these tips:

    • Do not touch or feed unfamiliar wild or domestic animals, injured animals, or animals that appear sick.
    • Do not disturb animals when they are eating, sleeping, or with their young.
    • Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. By law, all cats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations from three months of age and onward.
    • Keep your pets away from wild or stray animals.
    • Monitor your pets often when they are outside.
    • Do not attempt to break up an animal fight using your body. If you are concerned that your pet may have been exposed to a wild animal and rabies, consult with your veterinarian on the next steps.
    • Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard by keeping your garbage properly sealed.
    • Teach your children about animal safety.
    • Encourage children to immediately tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by any animals.

    If you notice a wild animal acting strangely, do not approach the animal. Call the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) public Rabies hotline at 1-888-574-6656 or contact your local Animal Control office.

    Report all physical contact with domestic or wild animals to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 ext. 4475 and seek medical attention immediately if required. If the incident occurs outside of regular business hours (Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm) or on a holiday, call us at 519-973-4510. WECHU has more information on rabies online.

     

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt

    If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.

    'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt

    Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News