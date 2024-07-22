WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police clear the scene of 'active investigation'

    Windsor police have cleared the scene of what was previously called an "active investigaton"

    According to police, there was no threat to public safety an no foul play was identified.

    The public was previously being asked to avoid the area of Hope Hill at Riverside Kiwanis Park.

