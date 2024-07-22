Windsor sees spike in tree liability complaints
Despite the City of Windsor seeing a spike in the number of tree liability complaints filed by residents last year, compared to the four years before that, administration says that does not correlate to the amount of money paid out.
Councillors raised questions over numbers presented to Windsor councillors Monday, which show an annual average of 70 tree liability claims were filed against the city between 2019 and 2022.
In 2023, the number of tree liability claims more than doubled to 145.
“This is an issue I've dealt with as a ward councillor for some time where a resident will call in and say, ‘Can my tree get trimmed? Can we do the branches? It's gonna fall. Administration will say it’s not an issue and then the tree falls,” said Fred Francis of Ward 1.
But according to Dana Paladino, the city’s deputy solicitor, the number of claims received by the city “does not necessarily correlate” to what was paid.
“We don't just automatically pay them. We first look at the situation,” Paladino said.
One example of this case, she said, is if a tree was reported for removal and forestry crews were sent to trim it. Later, a large branch from the same tree fell during a storm and damaged a car.
In such cases, compensation is not automatic.
“We would say, ‘What did we do last time we were there? Was that what a reasonable forester would have done? Should we have known that this thing was about to fall down and we didn’t catch it?’ If that was a scenario, then absolutely we’re looking at liability,” said Paladino.
However, if the tree was trimmed properly and, for example, a storm's gale-force winds were unforeseeable, compensation may not be provided.
In response, Francis said he’s not concerned about money paid out by the city — rather, if there is anything the city can do to be more proactive since property damage is the likely result of a fallen tree or branch, regardless of who bears responsibility for the claim.
“If we could go above and beyond, perhaps, to avoid that problem and heartache for people, I think we could look at that as well,” said Francis.
According to Paladino, administration is already doing that “to a degree.”
“I'll point out that a lot of the increase in numbers we saw last year, as far as claims, was primarily due to a few significant storms. I think there was a tornado that actually went through so it was a bit of an anomaly year," said Paladino. "Unless changing weather patterns continue, which may or may not happen, I wouldn't anticipate [2023] to be a typical year,” she added.
It’s unclear exactly how many of the 145 tree liability claims submitted in 2023 were paid out in full, partially covered or denied altogether.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kamala Harris endorsement excites Democrats, but what could it mean for Canada?
U.S. President Joe Biden's endorsement of Vice-President Kamala Harris as his possible replacement stirred excitement among Democrats, but one analyst has concerns about what a potential Harris presidency would mean for Canada.
Four suicides in New Zealand linked to Ontario's Kenneth Law
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
These are the four leading vice-presidential picks for Kamala Harris' campaign
No one knows the importance of selecting the right running mate better than Vice President Kamala Harris.
'We failed,' says Secret Service director grilled on Trump assassination attempt
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said Monday that her agency failed in its mission to protect former President Donald Trump during a highly contentious congressional hearing with lawmakers of both major political parties demanding she resign over security failures that allowed a gunman to scale a roof and open fire at a campaign rally.
Feds pledge free government document replacements for those impacted by wildfires
The federal government is promising to replace some official documents free of charge for Canadians impacted by this year's wildfire season.
Do you want to be happier? Here are 5 habits to adopt
If you look around at your friends and family — and even at yourself — it is apparent that some people perceive the glass to be half full, while others view it as half empty. Which habits can you adopt to increase your level of happiness? A social psychologist has these five tips.
Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
Police identify body of man who washed ashore on Nova Scotia's Sable Island
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.
Toronto woman charged with voyeurism after taking 'intimate' photos during massage: police
A Toronto woman who allegedly took 'intimate' photos of an individual who was getting a massage has been charged with voyeurism, police say.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Province to build new hospital on University of Waterloo campus
St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital are planning a new joint acute care hospital at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park (R+T Park).
-
Premier Ford visits Kitchener, announces $260M investment to train workers
Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener on Monday to announce new funding that aims to address the province’s labour shortage.
-
LCBO has bright future, Premier Ford says as two-week-long strike comes to an end
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he believes the province's main liquor retailer has a bright future as thousands of workers returned to work Monday after a two-week strike.
London
-
St. Thomas standoff comes to an end, one person arrested
St. Thomas police have taken a man into custody in relation to an assault investigation. The area of Hiawatha Street and Owaissa Street was closed for about 4.5 hours while police tried to get a man off the roof of a home.
-
Wingham restaurant has 'COVID' charges overturned
A Wingham restaurant that openly defied Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program, has had two of three charges against them, overturned.
-
Integrity commissioner report results in Walkterton Deputy Mayor's resignation
A local Deputy Mayor has resigned following an Integrity Commissioner’s report that deemed his behaviour at a hockey game, contravened Brockton Council’s Code of Conduct.
Barrie
-
Cemetery stabbing assailant flees into the forest
A worker at a Collingwood cemetery was stabbed Friday.
-
Armed robbery at Innisfil gas bar
Two men robbed the Trotters Esso in Innisfil.
-
Employee ruins burglary attempt on Dunlop Street West
Barrie employee arrived to find three suspects attempting to steal equipment at his place of business.
Northern Ontario
-
CNR fined $8M for two northern Ont. train derailments
The Canadian National Railway Company has been fined $8 million in relation to two 2015 train derailments in northern Ontario that caused millions of litres of crude oil to spill in northern Ontario.
-
Kingston, Ont., driver, 23, charged in triple fatal crash near Parry Sound
A 23-year-old driver from Kingston, Ont., is charged with dangerous and impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash that killed three people and left a fourth with serious injuries east of Parry Sound on Saturday.
-
Sword-wielding Sudbury, Ont., suspect told police he’d cut off their hands
Sudbury police did nothing wrong when they shot and wounded a mentally ill suspect who attacked them with a spear and a sword.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with stabbing after argument escalates
An 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after a dispute between two people ended with a knife attack in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Sault police stop stolen motorcycle, rider flees
A 29-year-old prohibited driver is facing a long list of charges after fleeing from police when confronted on a stolen motorcycle.
-
Sault shoplifting suspect punched, pushed security guard, police say
A 52-year-old man has been charged after a security guard in Sault Ste. Marie was attacked by a shoplifting suspect last week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff charged with impaired driving
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff is facing a charge of impaired driving, according to his lawyer. The Conservative Party tells CTV News Ottawa that Luloff resigned his candidacy on July 10 "due to a personal matter."
-
5 injured, 2 critically after motorcycle collision on Hwy. 401
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash west of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday evening.
-
900 vehicles stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here are the hot spots for thefts
Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts in Ottawa in 2024, with 95 vehicles reported stolen in the south Ottawa ward so far this year.
Toronto
-
Four suicides in New Zealand linked to Ontario's Kenneth Law
New Zealand's coroner has ruled that four of its citizens died after ordering products from an Ontario man who is facing murder charges for selling poisonous substances.
-
'I felt sorry for him': Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks on U.S. President Joe Biden's step back
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for his 50 years in public service after he announced his intention to drop out of the 2024 election on Sunday.
-
Lengthy ferry lineups spur renewed call for bridge to Toronto islands
There are renewed calls for the city to work toward building a bridge to the Toronto Islands following a weekend which saw lengthy lineups to access Toronto's aging ferry fleet.
Montreal
-
What to know about the Canadian ties of Kamala Harris, Biden's choice for successor
U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country's November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris -- a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.
-
Senior Quebec church leader resumes role after six-month leave due to abuse claims
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix is resuming his duties today as archbishop of Quebec City after a Vatican-mandated investigation found no evidence tying the senior church leader to sexual misconduct allegations.
-
'It has been almost a relief,' Democrats Abroad chair reacts to Biden stepping down
The news that U.S. President Joe Biden would step down from seeking a second term in office was emotional for Democrats both within the US and outside its borders, and Democrats Abroad Canada chair Erin Kotecki Vest said it was a relief to end the will he-won't he saga.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation says members without health care due to nursing shortage
A First Nation in northern Manitoba says many of its residents, including infants, elders and people with chronic health conditions, are going without basic health care because of a nursing shortage in the community.
-
Tenants offered accommodations and support after surprise mass eviction
Some tenants of a Winnipeg apartment building who were suddenly evicted from their units this month have moved back in.
-
Alfred Avenue fire sends one to hospital, three pets found dead
One person is in hospital in critical condition and three animals have died following a fire early Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
New report suggests 32 percent of Albertans can't cover their bills
A new consumer debt index report from MNP suggests that nearly half of Albertans (47 per cent) are $200 or less away from failing meet their financial obligations.
-
St. Albert pauses non-essential municipal water use, no measures anticipated for Edmonton
The City of St. Albert has announced it is enacting "water demand management measure B," effective immediately and has discontinued non-essential use of potable water for municipal operations.
-
Charges pending against driver in west Edmonton crash
Two children were hospitalized after a crash in west Edmonton Sunday night.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Designs for new Calgary event centre 'Scotia Place' unveiled
The name of Calgary’s new event centre was unveiled on Monday. The arena will be called Scotia Place.
-
Boy, 17, hit by pick-up truck while skateboarding dies in hospital: police
Calgary police are investigating after a teen skateboarder was hit by a pick-up truck in the southeast community of Forest Lawn and later died from his injuries.
-
Calgary won’t yet move to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions due to pump problems
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says issues that arose on Sunday night mean the transition to Stage 1 water restrictions won't happen just yet.
Regina
-
Highway 37 near Gull Lake blocked by train derailment
A train derailment near the community of Gull Lake has led to traffic closures in the area, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Italian Air Force flyover of downtown Moose Jaw cancelled due to smoke
A planned flyover of downtown Moose Jaw by the Italian Air Force has been cancelled due to poor air quality and visibility Monday.
-
Caught in 4K: Sask. men charged after poaching revealed in YouTube video
Two men in northern Saskatchewan were recently found guilty of multiple hunting violations after authorities discovered a YouTube video showing the crimes.
Vancouver
-
K'omoks First Nation signs draft treaty with B.C., federal governments
Officials with the K'omoks First Nation and the B.C. and federal governments have signed a draft treaty in a step toward the nation's self-governance.
-
Mounties cleared of wrongdoing in man's death in Chilliwack, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Mounties of wrongdoing in the death of man in Chilliwack earlier this year.
-
B.C. plane crash renews safety board call to Transport Canada over stall warning systems
A crash of an Air Nootka De Havilland plane on Vancouver Island last year has reopened a debate between the Transportation Safety Board and the federal government over stall warning systems.
Vancouver Island
-
K'omoks First Nation signs draft treaty with B.C., federal governments
Officials with the K'omoks First Nation and the B.C. and federal governments have signed a draft treaty in a step toward the nation's self-governance.
-
UVic Palestine solidarity encampment coming down
Protesters at the Palestine solidarity encampment at the University of Victoria took down their tents Monday morning after the university issued a trespassing notice.
-
B.C. plane crash renews safety board call to Transport Canada over stall warning systems
A crash of an Air Nootka De Havilland plane on Vancouver Island last year has reopened a debate between the Transportation Safety Board and the federal government over stall warning systems.
Atlantic
-
Police identify body of man who washed ashore on Nova Scotia's Sable Island
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified one of the bodies found on Sable Island earlier this month.
-
NSCC opens two new student residences, aims to open more by 2025
Nova Scotia Community College opened new residences for students in Dartmouth and Stellarton on Monday, with more on the way in 2025.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
N.L.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.
-
Joy in Newfoundland after 'Lucky 7' fishers survive harrowing days lost at sea
There was a powerful word being repeated in the joyful Newfoundland community of New-Wes-Valley on Sunday: 'Miracle.'