WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing investigation

    Police responded to reports of an assault in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, July 22, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Police responded to reports of an assault in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, July 22, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.

    On Saturday, just before 8 p.m., police responded to reports of an assault in the 1300 block of Windsor Avenue.

    The WPS said upon arrival, a man was found suffering from several stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    “Through investigation, officers determined that two adult males had engaged in a physical altercation, which led to one person stabbing the other,” said the WPS on X. “The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.”

    The suspect was located and arrested the next day in the 400-block of Wyandotte Street East.

    A man is now facing assault and weapon related charges.

