Essex OPP clock driver going over 170 km/h in construction zone

A Leamington, Ont. driver is facing stunt driving charges following a traffic stop by Essex OPP.

An officer riding a motorcycle on Highway 3 in Kingsville, Ont. clocked a vehicle going over 170 km/h in an 80 km/h construction zone.

The 31-year-old driver is now facing stunt driving charges, their license has been suspended, and their vehicle has been impounded.

Essex OPP is reminding drivers that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility.