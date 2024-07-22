WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Essex OPP clock driver going over 170 km/h in construction zone

    A Kingsville, Ont. driver is facing stunt driving charges after being caught going over 170 km/h in a construction zone. (Source: OPP West Region/X) A Kingsville, Ont. driver is facing stunt driving charges after being caught going over 170 km/h in a construction zone. (Source: OPP West Region/X)
    A Leamington, Ont. driver is facing stunt driving charges following a traffic stop by Essex OPP.

    An officer riding a motorcycle on Highway 3 in Kingsville, Ont. clocked a vehicle going over 170 km/h in an 80 km/h construction zone.

    The 31-year-old driver is now facing stunt driving charges, their license has been suspended, and their vehicle has been impounded.

    Essex OPP is reminding drivers that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility.

