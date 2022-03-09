'In Honour' celebrates International Women's Day with first in-person gala since pandemic started

(From left to right, Debbie Couttie, Melissa Caschera, Tammy Faddoul and Ann Diab) Four of the 180 women in attendance for the IWD gala, hosted by In Honour Of The Ones We Love, in WIndosr, Ont., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Sanjay Maru / CTV Windsor) (From left to right, Debbie Couttie, Melissa Caschera, Tammy Faddoul and Ann Diab) Four of the 180 women in attendance for the IWD gala, hosted by In Honour Of The Ones We Love, in WIndosr, Ont., on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Sanjay Maru / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver