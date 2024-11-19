Warrant issued for murder suspect in death of missing Windsor man

An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor police for a 30-year-old woman wanted related to the death of a man who went missing earlier this year.

Samantha Lynn Sweetman is wanted for the first-degree murder of 27-year-old Dalton Robert Bartnik, who was last seen on the evening of March 31, 2024. Dalton Bartnik. (Source: Windsor police)

Police say a comprehensive investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit concluded that Bartnik was murdered around April 1, 2024, but his remains have not yet been recovered.

In July 2024, investigators arrested and charged a total of six people for Bartnik’s death.

CTV News has learned a charge against Joey Guerard, 26, was withdrawn by the crown on Oct. 31.

Police say new evidence recently uncovered by officers now points to Sweetman as a co-conspirator in the killing.

Sweetman is described as a white female, 5’7” tall, approximately 170lbs, with blue eyes and long brown or possibly blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Sweetman’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.