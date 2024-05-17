'I was in disbelief': Lasalle, Ont. grandfather wins $100K with Encore

A LaSalle man is planning to give back to his community and go on a tropical getaway following a recent $100,000 lotto win.

According to OLG, retired skilled trades’ worker Thomas Staszuk of Lasalle matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the March 9, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

A father and grandfather, Thomas said he’s been playing his regular numbers and quick picks for many years, and always makes sure to add Encore to his tickets.

He discovered his big win during an early Saturday morning stop at the store.

“I went in to get a newspaper and to check my tickets. I scanned it and heard the little tune. I looked at the screen and thought there was no way!” he recalled. “I was in disbelief."

It wasn’t long until Thomas shared the news with his wife.

“I went home in disbelief. My wife asked me ‘What’s wrong?’ and I showed her the validation slip. She couldn’t believe it either. She smiled and we shared a big hug. I never dreamt I’d win this much. It is exhilarating!” he said.

So what does Thomas plan to do with his newfound winnings?

“I will give back to my community, as it has been so good to me and my family. My wife and I will also celebrate this win with a trip somewhere warm with beautiful beaches,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Malden Road in Lasalle.