    • 'I’ve been blessed': Amherstburg developer pays it forward with free turkey dinner giveaway

    Michael Dunn and his family gave away dozens of turkey dinners in Amherstburg, Ont. on Dec. 9, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) Michael Dunn and his family gave away dozens of turkey dinners in Amherstburg, Ont. on Dec. 9, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

    Michael Dunn and his family spent Saturday morning giving away free food – no questions asked.

    “If you need it, you come here and you get it,” said Dunn Saturday at The Hub community centre in town.

    Volunteers, including Dunn’s four grandchildren, gave residents a turkey, potatoes, carrots, and a full bag of extra groceries.

    “I do this because I’ve been blessed,” said Dunn. “I’ve been blessed with my construction company and all the work we’ve done in town here, and the building of the Kingsbridge subdivision and we like to give back, my family and I.”

    Dunn credited the town – specifically communications officer Jennifer Ibrahim – for organizing the drive-thru style event to make it easier on their family.

    “It makes me feel very warm in my heart,” said Dunn, who has now completed the fourth annual event.

    Michael Dunn and his family gave away dozens of turkey dinners in Amherstburg, Ont. on Dec. 9, 2023. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

