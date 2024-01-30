'I know what's good for my skin. I'm 10 years old': Sephora kid

Type ‘Sephoria kids’ into the search engine of most social media sites and your will find thousands of posts about a new craze that sees tweens flock to Sephora, sample and purchase expensive skin care products, then post their multi-step daily routine online.

But dermatologists raising the alarm saying retinol, harsh exfoliates, and anti-aging serums are meant for adults.

"What's happening is that they are using products that are breaking down their skin barrier and cause rashes, irritation and acne even when they never had a problem" said dermatologist, Dr. Marnie Nussbaum.

She suggests keeping your routine simple.

"Cleanser, oil free moisturizer, lip balm and SPF. That's all they need."

Some Sephora employees are sharing the knowledge with young shoppers.

"They asked me how old I was,” said one Tween TikToker. “Then she had the nerve to tell me it’s going to break my skin barrier. Like lady, I think I know what's good for my skin. I'm 10 years old."

The #Tweenskincare has been posted on TikTok 49.5 million times, experts say, sparked by social media influencers.

"You have to understand these kids were born in the digital,’ said parenting expert, Win Harwood. “Social media is a big part of their lives and it did even more so during Covid-19.”

The high prices of products are either purchased parents, paid for using gift cards, or gifted as presents.

"$68.00! That's why I'm getting it for Christmas."