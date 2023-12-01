Humane society offering free spay/neuter for Sandwich Town community cats

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says residents of Sandwich Town can spay or neuter a community cat for free.

“Community cats” are cats who live primarily outdoors and are cared for by one or more people who feed them and who may provide some form of shelter.

This program is possible thanks to the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan, and for a limited time allows residents of Sandwich to bring in community cats for spay and neuter at no charge.

To qualify, residents should live within the region bordered by the Detroit River, Huron Church Road, Ojibway Parkway, and E.C. Row Expressway.

All of the cats who are spayed or neutered under this program will be ear tipped (to easily identify them as altered), vaccinated, and microchipped (to identify the location they came from and their caregiver, if applicable).

To apply, fill out the application.