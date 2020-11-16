WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare will be temporarily suspending its visitor program due to the rise in local COVID-19 cases.

The west end hospital will temporarily suspend the Registered Visitor Program as of Tuesday.

“As part of their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has continuously monitored the number of COVID-19 in the community,” a news release from HDGH said. “Their commitment to the safety and security of the Windsor-Essex community, their patients, and staff at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is their top priority and this will not waiver.”

The Designated Care Partners (DCPs) will continue to be welcomed on campus as they have specific training in line with enhanced COVID-19 safely measures and they offer specific care aspects to patients. DCPs will be limited to patients’ rooms and are able to visit seven days a week between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. They will be required to stay in the room and be masked or wearing a visor at all times.

DCPs were welcomed to campus as part of the hospital’s “Coordinated Care Plan” in June. The plan was launched to ensure HDGH has the structure set up to ensure longer-term patients with complex needs are not left without a loved one by their side should COVID-19 numbers increase in the region.

Patients who require end of life care and who are actively dying may have three visitors present at any given time. These visitors will also need to stay in the room and wear a mask and visor at all times.

HDGH says it is continually monitoring the COVID-19 rates in Windsor-Essex and Ontario and will continue to make adjustments as necessary based on community rates.