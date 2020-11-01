WINDSOR, ONT. -- Starting Sunday, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is using their new hospital information system introduced to the region by the E-volve program.

Patients and clients at HDGH and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance in Chatham and Wallaceburg now have access to the new technology that will replace an old, outdated system.

The new system will improve communication between clinicians and patients using a regional electronic medical record.

Medications will now be confirmed and patients' information will be shared instantly and securely between members of the care team, increasing timely decision making.

HDGH asks for patience and understand as their staff and physicians get comfortable using the new system.