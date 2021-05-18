WINDSOR, ONT. -- Neighbours were temporarily evacuated and 19 firefighters were on scene of a Chatham house fire caused by home renovations.

Crews from station 1 and 2 of the Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services arrived at 158 West Street in Chatham on Monday to heavy smoke showing from all sides of the house’s roof.

Fire crews say two occupants were performing home renovations inside the house when the blaze started. Both were able to escape without injury.

Crews worked to gain access to the attic fire while battling high heat and smoke conditions.

There were 19 firefighters on the scene along with EMS and Chatham-Kent police attended the blaze.

EMS worked with crews to perform fire fighter rehab and safety while police evacuated homes on either side of the property during the fire.

Residents were able to return a short while after.

CK Fire has deemed the blaze accidental as a result of the construction work being performed.

Damage is estimated at $300,000 and there were no injuries.