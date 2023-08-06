Hiring begins at NextStar, more flights out of Windsor, and stolen vehicles recovered: Top Windsor stories from the past week
Remains found near the Ambassador Bridge, homes selling below the listed price, and more jobs coming to the area.
Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
NextStar Energy starts hiring for battery plant ‘launch team’
NextStar Energy kicked off the hiring process Monday for the 130 new employees to form the Windsor battery plant’s ‘launch team.’
According to a news release, of the positions posted Monday, 30 will be professional staff to launch and grow the business operations, while 100 will be for a team production engineers and technicians.
The team of engineers and technicians will begin an international training program in October, learning how to run a large-scale lithium-ion battery plant at existing plants in Poland, China and South Korea.
“Employees are the most important asset in building lithium-ion batteries, and we plan to invest significantly in making sure that our employees are ready to manage the complicated process and equipment," Danies Lee, CEO of NextStar Energy, said in the release. "We are excited to become a leading employer in Windsor and look forward to offering exciting jobs where people can develop the skills they need to build long-term careers in this important and growing industry."
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution EV battery plant construction site in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Sijia Liu/CTV News Windsor)
Flair announces new sun routes out of Windsor
As soon as winter hits, Flair Airlines will have new routes to get Windsor residents out of the cold and into the sun.
The airline announced Tuesday it will be adding direct flights out of Windsor International Airport to Cancun, Mexico and Orlando, Florida.
“We think both Cancun and Orlando are going to be popular in Windsor. They’re both great family options,” Flair chief commercial officer Garth Lund said, noting the draw for families to Disney World.
Flights out of Windsor to Cancun will be offered once weekly starting Dec. 5. And twice weekly to Orlando starting at $59 as of Jan. 21.
More homes are selling below listed prices, but mortgage brokers warn buyers aren't getting a better deal
If the goal of surging interest rates was to cool off home sale prices, realtors say it appears to be working — but according to a mortgage broker, rising interest rates mean buyers aren't always getting a better deal.
A document obtained by CTV News shows a list of home sales that took place in the last 30 days. While most homes were sold for tens of thousands of dollars above the listed price, some were actually sold below asking.
According to Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors President Mark Lalovich, this is becoming more of a common trend.
House sold sign. (File)
Non-human remains found near base of Ambassador Bridge
Windsor police say a tooth was discovered in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive West.
Archeologists were on location analyzing the finding around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Police cruisers were also on scene.
Despite investigators confirming the remains found were not human, archeologists continued work at the site.
Windsor police and archeologists were in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive West after remains were found in the area in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
Police bust international stolen vehicle operation, 279 charges laid
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say 23 people are facing a combined 279 charges after police recovered 138 stolen vehicles and seized an immense amount of drugs worth $506,000 following a 16-month investigation.
Police say 14 search warrants were executed on July 26 at locations in Windsor, Peel Region, and Toronto. In total, police say the vehicles recovered are worth more than $9 million.
OPP representatives were in Windsor Thursday to announce the arrests which were part of the joint ‘Project Fairfield” initiated by Windsor Police Services (WPS) in April 2022. The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) West joined as partners in September 2022.
OPP announce arrests and charges that were part of Project Fairfield, a joint investigation with Windsor Police Service in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Aug 3, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
U.S. loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women's World Cup exit ever
The United States played its best game of this Women's World Cup and it's wasn't good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament.
Delayed passengers growl after a bear escapes from the cargo hold of an Iraqi plane in Dubai
Iraq's prime minister has ordered an investigation into how a bear escaped from its crate aboard an Iraqi aircraft as it was due to depart from Dubai airport, leaving passengers disgruntled over the delay and causing a stir on social media.
Carbon tax ineffective in curbing fuel emissions, majority of Canadians say
Two-thirds of Canadians say now is a poor time to increase the price on carbon, with a majority saying they believe raising prices on gas is an ineffective approach for curbing fuel emissions.
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
'Pretty scary,' Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
A suspect was arrested in Brussels, Ont. after a lengthy standoff with police.
-
CanIron blacksmith conference wraps up in Fergus
Heating, spreading and tapering were just a few of the skills taught at CanIron, the Canadian National Blacksmith Conference held in Fergus.
London
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
-
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
-
'Pretty scary': Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
Barrie
-
Dangerous driving, drug charges laid after 5-vehicle crash on Highway 400
A New Tecumseth man faces dangerous driving and drug-related charges after a 5-vehicle crash closed a section of Highway 400 early Saturday morning.
-
Vehicle crashes into storefront in Bracebridge
Police in Bracebridge are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the front of a hair salon.
-
South Simcoe Police investigating shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury
South Simcoe Police are appealing to the public for information after reports of a shooting in Bradford Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Former Grand Council Chief for the Anishinabek Nation dies
A former Grand Council Chief for the Anishinabek Nation has passed away.
-
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating alleged shooting in east end
Ottawa police are investigating an alleged shooting in the east end of the city overnight.
-
Teens arrested south of Ottawa after crashing vehicle reported stolen from Montreal
Ontario Provincial Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested after a crash in Edwardsburgh/Cardinal involving a reportedly stolen vehicle.
-
OPP looking for info after report man tried to drag girl away from Napanee fair
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for more information and a person of interest in case in Napanee, Ont., in which a man reportedly grabbed a young girl by the arm and started to lead her away before she pulled free.
Toronto
-
Daughter says her father was ‘left for dead’ after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by police cruiser in Toronto park
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a Toronto police cruiser in a park in the west of the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police investigating after 2 gunshot victims walk in to separate Toronto hospitals
Toronto police are working to determine if there’s any connection after two gunshot victims walked in to separate Toronto hospitals on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout
As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.
-
Montreal hair salon hit with arson attack overnight
An arson attack on another Montreal business forced the evacuation of nearby tenants in the middle of the night as a precautionary measure. Emergency services were called around 1:45 a.m. to a hair salon on De Bellechasse Street near 38th Avenue in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Montreal girl still recovering from dog bite, mother asking the city to change its bylaws
A young girl in Montreal’s Lasalle borough is still recovering from a late-may dog bite on her face, requiring 20 stiches. Seven-year-old Athena Lafferty-Costley was playing in her neighbour’s yard with other kids when it happened, back on May 21. Her mother, Megan, says she hasn’t stepped foot in her backyard since.
Atlantic
-
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia
The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple fire crews respond to 'significant fire' at Logan Avenue warehouse
Multiple fire crews were called to a massive lumberyard warehouse fire that prompted evacuations and a smoke warning in Winnipeg's Dufferin industrial area early Sunday morning.
-
'I'm terrified': Leaf Rapids family must rebuild after intruders set house on fire
A Leaf Rapids family has lost everything, including their home, after a group of home invaders broke in to their house and set it on fire Wednesday morning.
-
Majority of Canadians blame climate change for extreme weather: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to attribute climate change as the cause of recent extreme weather events than natural variations of weather patterns, according to a new poll by Nanos Research for CTV News.
Calgary
-
Spruce Meadows goes to the dogs with help from Alberta Kennel Club
Spruce Meadows isn't just for horses this weekend. Instead, the whole place has gone to the dogs.
-
RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior
Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton.
-
When Words Collide: Popular literary event calls it a wrap after 13 years
This weekend could be the final chapter for one of Western Canada's premier literary events, after 13 years of page-turning success.
Edmonton
-
RCMP say Alberta teen dead after Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in B.C. interior
Police in British Columbia say one teen is dead after a Jet Ski collision on Skaha Lake in the Okanagan city of Penticton.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
-
'It's impacting everybody': Edmonton police chief talks about growing violence in the city
The police chief of Alberta's capital city stood solemnly at a podium, at moments appearing to be welling up, as he took questions from reporters about the random killing of a mother and child outside a school in May.
Vancouver
-
1-week suspension for RMT who gave female patient 'whole chest massage' without consent
A B.C. massage therapist who gave a female patient a "whole chest" massage without her consent has been suspended for a week and had limits placed on which parts of women's bodies he can touch.
-
VPD action 'commendable' when responding to Granville Street stabbings, IIO says
A report from B.C.'s police watchdog sheds more light on what unfolded inside a Granville Street rooming house last summer, describing an alleged arson and multiple assaults that occurred before a man was shot by police.
-
Good Samaritan rescues malnourished dog from B.C. woods
A nine-year-old dog is on the road to recovery after emerging from the woods alone and starving, according to the BC SPCA.