Disturbance in Ridgetown leads to charges

    A disturbance in Ridgetown has led to charges, according to the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS).

    On Friday, an incident took place between two adult men, who were reportedly known to each other.

    One man was taken to the hospital with injuries.

    On Saturday, police said they spoke with the injured person, resulting in a 66-year-old Combermere man being arrested.

    The man is facing charges for aggravated assault and uttering threats.

