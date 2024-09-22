St. Clair College’s men’s baseball sit in first place undefeated in OCAA league play

The St. Clair College Saints were in Oshawa over the weekend as they faced Durham College.

The Saints won two games via mercy on Saturday afternoon, finishing with scores of 14-1 and 10-0 over the Lords.

The two victories place the Saints in first place in OCAA league play at 8-0.

Despite some rain and a delay, St. Clair brought in six runs in the first inning of the first game. The game was delayed another 15 minutes in the second inning.

Durham scored their single run in the fourth inning.

St. Clair added five more tallies to the board in the second inning and another three in the fifth.

Rowan Glasgow from LaSalle was 3-for-3 with a walk after adding two runs scored and two RBIs for the Saints.

Brock Whitson of Chatham threw five innings, giving up one run on two hits, striking out eight batters for his third win of the season.

Brady Knelsen of Leamington was the starter for game two, throwing a 5-inning shutout. Knelsen posted his third win of the season, giving up four hits and struck out six.

Kanaan Gale, also from Leamington, had two hits and two RBIs in the shutout.

St. Clair hosts Fanshawe College in London next in a doubleheader at Tecumseh’s Lacasse Park on Thursday.