Amherstburg Freedom Museum celebrates kickoff to milestone 50th anniversary
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum is celebrating a year of festivities in anticipation of its 50th anniversary in 2025.
"The museum has been a beacon to talk about African American history in our community," said Museum Board Director, Cari-Lynn Ristic.
The museum, which was founded in 1975, opened its doors to the public Saturday with live music and food.
The Amherstburg Freedom Museum tells the stories of the town's significance to Black history, showcases related artifacts and provides scholarship opportunities to students pursuing post-secondary education.
"I am an example of the significance of the Underground Railroad," said Ristic.
"My family would have come across and landed in Essex County. I was born and raised in Windsor, committed to raise my family in the city and have many family members in Amherstburg."
Amherstburg was a key stop on the path to freedom provided by the Underground Railroad. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)Amherstburg holds significant historical importance, particularly in the context of the Underground Railroad and African American history in Canada.
As a key terminus for freedom seekers escaping slavery in the United States, it served as a refuge where many found safety and community.
The town’s location along the Detroit River made it accessible for those fleeing north and its vibrant African American community has played a crucial role in preserving these histories.
On Saturday, the Amherstburg Freedom Museum held a 49th anniversary open-door celebration, all leading up to its upcoming milestone year.
"In January 2025, we'll kick off our annual fundraiser. In February, we'll be celebrating Black History Month with one week of activities. Then, in September, we will have a great 50th anniversary celebration," said Ristic.
She added anyone who has not had an opportunity to check out the museum should do so.
"We're here to learn more and share the stories of family histories in our area," said Ristic.
