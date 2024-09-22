WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham man charged with assaulting police officer: Police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man following an incident on Saturday.

    CKPS a the 41-year-old Chatham man was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to attend court and breach of probation on Friday.

    The person was held in custody, pending a bail hearing on Saturday. Police said on Saturday, the man was told he would be released on bail on a “Form 11 release”.

    Officers added the man reacted to the information, allegedly causing damage to the cell block area.

    “The man was advised he would be further charged with mischief and reacted by spitting on the responding officer,” said a news release from the CKPS.

    The man was held in custody pending new charges.

