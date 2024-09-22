Chatham man charged with assaulting police officer: Police

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested a man following an incident on Saturday.

CKPS a the 41-year-old Chatham man was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to attend court and breach of probation on Friday.

The person was held in custody, pending a bail hearing on Saturday. Police said on Saturday, the man was told he would be released on bail on a “Form 11 release”.

Officers added the man reacted to the information, allegedly causing damage to the cell block area.

“The man was advised he would be further charged with mischief and reacted by spitting on the responding officer,” said a news release from the CKPS.

The man was held in custody pending new charges.