Firefighters respond to early morning blaze in Windsor

Windsor firefighters had an early start to the day as a fire broke out in the 1500 block of Pellissier Street in the city.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to 1583 Pelissier Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services told AM800 that the call was to a vacant boarded up house. Around six neighbours were outside watching the incident.

The fire was under control quickly. Damage is an estimated $200,000 to $250,000. The cause is undetermined.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury, but did not need treatment in hospital.