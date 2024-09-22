WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Firefighters respond to early morning blaze in Windsor

    Windsor Fire & Rescue Services respond to call at 1583 Pelissier Street on Sunday Sept. 22, 2024. (Source: Dustin Coffman/AM800) Windsor Fire & Rescue Services respond to call at 1583 Pelissier Street on Sunday Sept. 22, 2024. (Source: Dustin Coffman/AM800)
    Share

    Windsor firefighters had an early start to the day as a fire broke out in the 1500 block of Pellissier Street in the city.

    Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to 1583 Pelissier Street.

    Windsor Fire and Rescue Services told AM800 that the call was to a vacant boarded up house. Around six neighbours were outside watching the incident.

    The fire was under control quickly. Damage is an estimated $200,000 to $250,000. The cause is undetermined.

    A firefighter sustained a minor injury, but did not need treatment in hospital.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News