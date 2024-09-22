Essex-Windsor EMS above cardiac arrest response target

Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is reporting that it’s above the provincial target for sudden cardiac arrest response times.

According to EMS Chief Justin Lammers, Ontario’s desired response time is within six minutes for heart attacks at least 55 per cent of the time.

Lammers said Essex-Windsor EMS achieves that target 59 per cent of the time.

“EMS can’t do this alone,” said Lammers.

“We need the support of the public. Proper utilization of the system. Proactive care in your own health and making good decisions to remain healthy. We’re doing everything we can on our end and we’re going to continue to evaluate the system.”

Lammers continued that the team will continue to find any efficiencies to improve response times.

“But we definitely can’t do it alone,” he said.

He added that response times can be hard to reach if the service is busy or if there are offload delays at the hospital.

Lammers told AM800 that paramedics respond as fast as they can.