WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor-Essex's first drone light show at the Uncommon Festival

    Share

    The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is living up to its name with the addition of a drone light show — a first for Essex County.

    The annual outdoor event, where steampunk meets wizardry, featuring live performances, games, vendors and cosplay in downtown Amherstburg, is back this weekend with some new attractions.

    These include a sand sculptor, a photo-op with a "time machine" and a drone light show, which took place Saturday night over the waters of the Detroit River.

    "We are always, for Uncommon, trying to shake it up and do something unique that people haven't experienced in the past," said Jen Ibrahim, manager of development and tourism for the Town of Amherstburg.

    "This drone light show is definitely a first for the region."

    The show featured around 100 drones, choreographed to display visual elements related to wizardry and steampunk, according to Ibrahim.

    Click the video at the top of this story to see Windsor-Essex's first drone light show at the 2024 Uncommon Festival in Amherstburg, Ont.

    The festival continues Sunday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News