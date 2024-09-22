Windsor-Essex's first drone light show at the Uncommon Festival

The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is living up to its name with the addition of a drone light show — a first for Essex County.

The annual outdoor event, where steampunk meets wizardry, featuring live performances, games, vendors and cosplay in downtown Amherstburg, is back this weekend with some new attractions.

These include a sand sculptor, a photo-op with a "time machine" and a drone light show, which took place Saturday night over the waters of the Detroit River.

"We are always, for Uncommon, trying to shake it up and do something unique that people haven't experienced in the past," said Jen Ibrahim, manager of development and tourism for the Town of Amherstburg.

"This drone light show is definitely a first for the region."

The show featured around 100 drones, choreographed to display visual elements related to wizardry and steampunk, according to Ibrahim.

Click the video at the top of this story to see Windsor-Essex's first drone light show at the 2024 Uncommon Festival in Amherstburg, Ont.

The festival continues Sunday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.