Non-human remains found near base of Ambassador Bridge

Windsor police say a tooth was discovered in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive West.

Archeologists were on location analyzing the finding around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police cruisers were also on scene.

Police confirm the remains found were not human, archeologists will continue work at the site Thursday.

Windsor police and archeologists were in the 2300 block of River Side Drive West after remains were found in the area in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)