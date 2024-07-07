WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Highway 77 in Leamington reopens following collision: OPP

    OPP have confirmed Highway 77 between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington has re-opened.

    It was closed early Sunday morning due to a collision.

    Emergency services responded, however police did not reveal any information regarding injuries of those invovled.

