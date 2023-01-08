Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent reopens following collision
A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent has reopened following a crash.
Police were on scene with the westbound lanes closed between Exit 101 Kent Bridge Road and exit 90 Communications Road.
The highway fully reopened just before 6 p.m.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Canada officially buying F-35 fighter jet for $19B to replace CF-18s
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada is officially buying the F-35 fighter jet to replace its aging CF-18s, ending the years-long search where it first began. Canada had announced plans to buy the F-35 back in 2010, before politics and government mismanagement scuttled that decision.
As 'Three Amigos' meet in Mexico, experts call on leaders for North American vision
Trade experts and business leaders hope the continent's leaders have a unified vision for North America as the so-called "Three Amigos" gather this week in Mexico City.
Prince Harry accuses royals of complicity in Meghan's pain
Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of being complicit in his wife Meghan's anguish, claiming his stepmother Camilla, the queen consort, had leaked private conversations to the media in order to burnish her own reputation.
'Kraken' subvariant shows COVID continuing to evolve, vaccine equity needed: experts
Though the Public Health Agency of Canada said last week it’s 'too early' to tell if the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading in Canada beyond scattered cases cropping up— there’s still cause for concern and the public should be prepared by engaging in health measures, infectious disease experts say.
Morneau says PM favoured 'political points' over policy, felt like 'rubber stamp' ahead of 'inevitable' resignation
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts, has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
Mystery of why Roman buildings have survived so long has been unravelled, scientists say
Roman concrete, in many cases, has proven to be longer-lasting than its modern equivalent. Now, scientists behind a new study say they have uncovered the mystery ingredient that allowed the Romans to make their construction material so durable.
Mazatlan mayor reassures tourists following Mexican cartel violence
The mayor of a Mexican city caught up in a wave of drug cartel violence last week wasted little time reassuring Canadians and other foreign visitors that his city is safe for travellers.
Families of Flight PS752 victims grieve loved ones who 'had a story, had a family, had a life'
In the three years since the downing of Flight PS752 that killed 176 people, many of whom were returning to Canada, families of the victims have shared the endless grief and pain they have endured.
Kitchener
Honouring late captain, baggage cart cancels Flair flight, K-W businesses close: Top stories of the week
A new tradition in honour of a late junior hockey captain, a baggage cart that cancelled a Flair flight, and a Guelph councillor's tiny home rental round out the top stories of the week.
Driver caught going 160 km/h on Hwy. 401 with wife and kids in vehicle: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver they say was going well over the speed limit on Hwy. 401.
K-W for Iran calls for action during Flight PS752 anniversary
Organizers from the group 'K-W for Iran' are joining many others across Canada calling for action on the anniversary of the Flight PS752 tragedy.
London
Motor vehicle collision kills pedestrian Saturday evening
London Police closed Oxford Street in both directions between Maitland Street and Waterloo Street Saturday evening due to a fatal motor vehicle collision
Cut wires leave Owen Sound residents scrambling without internet or cable
Ten homes scrambled to entertain themselves after their TV cable and internet lines were mysteriously severed.
'It's not fair': Businesses frustrated with partnership between LCBO and Uber Eats
Giuseppe Marchesini, the owner of a restaurant in Little Italy, is worried about how the alcohol-delivery partnership between the LCBO and Uber Eats will impact his bottom-line.
Barrie
Police investigating death of small child in Gravenhurst
Police say the investigation into the child's death is complex, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
Opioid overdoses took four lives in Simcoe/Muskoka in one week
OPP are warning residents of Simcoe/Muskoka of a highly potent and potentially fatal strain of illicit opioids that may be circulating after four people lost their lives from a suspected opioid overdose.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police investigating after woman was approached by two men in van
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help after an incident of 'stranger danger' in the New Sudbury area of the city.
High school in New Liskeard closed following threat
The District School Board Ontario North East confirms the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a threat against one of its high schools in the Temiskaming Shores area.
ATV crash kills rider on Highway 35 in Haliburton County
Provincial police are investigating an All-terrain vehicle collision that killed a lone rider on Highway 35 in the County of Haliburton Sunday morning.
Ottawa
Part of Ottawa LRT shut down for fifth straight day
Ottawa light rail passengers are dealing with a fifth straight day of disrupted commutes on Monday with part of the system still shut down.
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting in Carlington
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who witnessed a shooting in the Carlington area to come forward.
Toronto
Ontario man pleads guilty to transporting two people into the U.S. across the Niagara River
An Ontario man has pleaded guilty to transporting two people across the Niagara River into the United States nearly four years ago.
Driver seriously injured in head-on crash with streetcar in downtown Toronto
A man has sustained 'life-altering' injuries following a head-on collision involving a cube van and a streetcar in the downtown core, say Toronto police.
Calls for Toronto to open more warming centres grow as second unhoused person dies in Toronto
Dozens of faith leaders are launching a city-wide campaign today to demand more warming centres be opened immediately in Toronto.
Montreal
Driver killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Montreal North
A person was found dead in an SUV early Monday morning in northeast Montreal after a collision followed by a fire. Shortly before daybreak, the sex and identity of the person had not yet been determined.
Snowboard Cross World Cup cancelled at Ste. Anne ski resort
The Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort is back in operation Monday, but the upcoming Battle Royal: FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup has been cancelled.
Parti Quebecois wants government to raise minimum hourly wage from $14.25 to $18
The Parti Québécois (PQ) is calling on the Quebec government to gradually raise the minimum hourly wage for Quebecers to $18 in order to fight the impoverishment of workers.
Atlantic
Remains found in P.E.I. those of N.B. teen who fell off fishing boat: RCMP
Police say human remains found in Prince Edward Island in September are those of a teenage boy who fell off a fishing boat in New Brunswick in August.
'We will not forgive': Crowd gathers in Halifax for PS-752 anniversary
Emotions were high Sunday as community members in Halifax came together to commemorate the lives of those who died in flight PS-752 three years ago.
Cape Breton woman hopes to transform inherited property into affordable housing
A Cape Breton woman who inherited some prime waterfront property is reaching out to developers to build an apartment complex on the land to help with the affordable housing crisis in the area.
Winnipeg
'Bring freedom and justice': Winnipeg rally calls for change in Iran on anniversary of flight PS752
Dozens gathered at a rally on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752.
City to finally to take ownership of province-owned parks
The City of Winnipeg is finalizing plans to take ownership of 30 park properties within the city limits that are technically still owned by the Province of Manitoba.
West End house destroyed in Sunday afternoon fire
A house in Winnipeg’s West End was destroyed in a fire on Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
Alberta to reveal affordability payment plan details
The Alberta government is scheduled to announce details of its plan to provide up to $600 over the next six months to certain Albertans.
Cartel violence near Mazatlan didn't stop beers by the pool: Albertans
Some Canadian tourists in Mexico returned home Saturday night after a wave of cartel violence erupted in the country this week, shuttering airports and prompting an advisory to shelter in place.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's mild 5-day forecast
A quiet, warm week for Calgary.
Edmonton
Alta. mental health and addiction minister criticized for sharing 'false' info on homelessness
A now-deleted tweet shared by Alberta's mental health and addiction minister's official account has some saying he was promoting "false information."
Energy price volatility to continue in 2023 amid geopolitical uncertainty: Deloitte
Deloitte's energy, oil and gas price forecast released Monday says energy prices will likely be volatile in the first quarter of 2023 as geopolitical uncertainty continues.
Vancouver
'Abusive, unfair, cruel': Scathing B.C. court decision slams wrongful dismissal of senior
A B.C. senior has been awarded more than $200,000 in a wrongful dismissal case, with the judge describing the employer's conduct as abusive, vicious, cruel, and profoundly harmful.
East Vancouver couple repeatedly targeted by nighttime tire slasher
The first time an East Vancouver couple had tires slashed on both of their vehicles, they figured it was a random crime. But now that it's happened six times, they fear they are being targeted.
Flight PS752: Hundreds gather in North Vancouver to demand justice
Hundreds gathered in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon to remember the dead and call for justice, three years after the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.