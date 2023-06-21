High levels of bacteria found at Windsor beach: WECHU
Those looking to mark the start of summer with a trip to the beach will want to avoid taking a swim at one local spot.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released its beach water testing for the week on Wednesday, finding Sandpoint Beach had high levels of bacteria.
The health unit issued a beach warning for the riverside area beach has water testing found an E. coli level of 445 on Monday.
WECHU conducts beach water quality monitoring at eight public beaches at least one a week from May to September to ensure bacterial counts are below provincial standards.
All seven other Windsor-Essex beaches are safe for swimming.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We don't know what they are': Noises heard as search for missing submersible continues with 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
Summer set to be sweltering for most of the country: Environment Canada
It’s time to break out the sunscreen and air conditioning; this summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to Environment Canada.
MPs 'making good progress' towards adjourning House as early as today: Holland
Talks between parties are heading in a 'positive' direction, that could see the House of Commons rise as early as later today, Government House Leader Mark Holland said Wednesday afternoon.
BoC debated waiting until July to hike rates, but says data prompted it to act sooner
The Bank of Canada's governing council considered waiting until July to raise interest rates, but ultimately decided to act sooner in the face of hot economic data.
Misinformation can distort national debates on important issues, chief justice warns
The Supreme Court's Richard Wagner said in a speech today that people around the world have increasingly polarized ideas about what can be considered true.
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in 'extreme danger'
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
Bloc leader optimistic Trudeau will call public inquiry into foreign interference
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he is hopeful the Liberal government will soon call an independent public inquiry into foreign meddling is Canada's affairs.
Kitchener
-
-
'Brings back a lot of memories': LRT marks four-year anniversary in Waterloo region
It's been four years since the launch of the largest project in the Region of Waterloo's history.
-
Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany
Global Affairs has confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Germany, after police in the Kempten district said a woman was allegedly thrown to her death by an American tourist.
London
-
'It’s scary': London man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
-
Tensions rise as councillor demands clarity about city’s response to homelessness
A blistering inquisition of city staff yielded few new details about the city’s long-term strategy to address the homelessness crisis.
-
Vienna man charged after stunt driving in 50 km/h zone, having unbuckled child in vehicle
A man had his vehicle impounded after a traffic stop revealed he was allegedly speeding 92 km/h in a 50 km/h and had an unbuckled child in his vehicle late last week, police in Aylmer, Ont. said.
Barrie
-
One person seriously injured in Hwy 35 crash in Kawartha Lakes
Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle in Kawartha Lakes that seriously injured one person.
-
Fatal crash in Melancthon Township under investigation
A 35-year-old woman has died after a rollover in the Township of Melancthon.
-
Barrie, Ont. council to vote on banning residents giving necessities, food to homeless on public property
The City of Barrie is set to vote today on whether to prevent the distribution of food, tents and other items to homeless individuals on public property -- a proposal that's being heavily criticized by the federal housing advocate.
Northern Ontario
-
Drunk driving suspected in fatal Sudbury crash, charges pending
The investigation into a fatal crash on Skead Road in Greater Sudbury early Saturday morning is continuing and police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
-
Sudbury carpenter fired for sending explicit video to boss
A carpenter in Greater Sudbury who sent a sexually explicit video to his boss has lost an appeal of the decision to fire him.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
-
Police keeping an eye on a bear in Stittsville
Police say officers are responding to reports of a bear on Main Street in Stittsville Wednesday afternoon.
-
3,200 homes declared empty through Ottawa's vacant unit tax process
Approximately 6,000 properties have been declared or deemed empty under Ottawa's new residential vacant unit tax, designed to ensure liveable homes don't sit empty across the city.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory to endorse Toronto mayoral candidate Ana Bailão, sources say
Former Toronto mayor John Tory is expected to re-emerge to throw a last minute endorsement to Ana Bailão in the city’s mayoral race.
-
What drivers need to know about the Highway 401 closure that could last days
A portion of Highway 401 is closed near Pickering following a fiery crash that left two people dead and at least one Ministry of Transportation official is now warning that some lane closures could remain in effect into Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Large fire damages 10 homes in 'various stages of construction' at new Oakville subdivision
Ten homes under construction were damaged in a massive fire in Oakville late Wednesday morning, say Oakville Fire Department.
Montreal
-
Fete nationale fireworks postponed until autumn and winter due to Quebec fire ban
The ban on open-air fires, including fireworks, throughout the territory north of the St. Lawrence River means that the skies of many municipalities will not be lit up in a thousand colours this weekend for Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Fete nationale Day.
-
Unlimited strike by Westmount blue-collar workers starts at midnight
The Westmount blue-collar workers will begin an unlimited strike at one minute past midnight on Wednesday night. These union members had already walked off the job for two days, then three days, then a week earlier. Last November, they adopted a pressure tactics mandate that could go as far as an indefinite strike.
-
Montreal's Olympic Park is flying 132 Quebec flags in honour of Fete nationale
Montreal's Olympic Park is flying the flag --132 Quebec flags to be precise, on its grounds in honour of Fete nationale as it also celebrates the 75 year anniversary of the fleurdelysé.
Atlantic
-
'We don't know what they are': Noises heard as search for missing submersible continues with 'hope'
The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have not yet located a missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic and do not know if underwater noises detected overnight are coming from the craft.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton, N.S., is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
-
Momentum building among N.B. Progressive Conservatives to force Blaine Higgs to quit
A group of New Brunswick Progressive Conservative constituency presidents are pushing for the ouster of Premier Blaine Higgs, saying his leadership has divided the party.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
-
New Winnipeg Costco clears hurdle at City Hall
Plans for a fourth Costco grocery store in Winnipeg passed the next step at Winnipeg City Hall.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
Calgary
-
Suspect defaced Okotoks, Alta., rainbow crosswalk with white paint: RCMP
Mounties are looking for a suspect who they say poured white paint over the community's rainbow crosswalk last week.
-
WestJet CEO pledges fares will not rise due to airline mergers
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says bringing Swoop and Sunwing Airlines under its banner won't lead to higher airfares as integrating the discount carriers will also tamp down costs.
-
Manitoba bus crash death toll climbs to 16 after victim dies in hospital
A woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck in Manitoba has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.
Edmonton
-
Settlement reached in class action lawsuit by Leduc female firefighters
A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed against the City of Leduc.
-
4th person dead after Edmonton Tesla crash
The person who police believe was driving a Tesla when it crashed with five passengers in south Edmonton earlier this month has died, according to police.
-
4 river valley trails closed due to high water levels
A number of North Saskatchewan River valley trails were closed on Wednesday after water levels grew.
Vancouver
-
Surrey ethics commissioner: Councillor weighed in on policing decision, despite conflict of interest
Surrey Councillor Rob Stutt was found to be in a conflict of interest during a vote on retaining the RCMP, according to the city’s ethics commissioner.
-
2 people dead, 2 injured in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.
Two people are dead and two others are injured after a plane crash near the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
$41,500 worth of contraband seized from prison in Abbotsford, B.C.
A cell phone, memory cards and THC products are among the $41,500 worth of items seized from a B.C. prison earlier this month, officials say.