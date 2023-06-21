High levels of bacteria found at Windsor beach: WECHU

Those looking to mark the start of summer with a trip to the beach will want to avoid taking a swim at one local spot.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit released its beach water testing for the week on Wednesday, finding Sandpoint Beach had high levels of bacteria.

The health unit issued a beach warning for the riverside area beach has water testing found an E. coli level of 445 on Monday.

WECHU conducts beach water quality monitoring at eight public beaches at least one a week from May to September to ensure bacterial counts are below provincial standards.

All seven other Windsor-Essex beaches are safe for swimming.