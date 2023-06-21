Sunny skies, warm weather to kick-off summer in Windsor-Essex

The official first day of summer is coming in hot in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is forecasting Wednesday to have sunny skies and a high of 28C with a humidex of 31.

The UV index is expected to reach 9, or “very high.”

But the evening, temperatures will cool to a low of 17C with mainly clear skies, becoming mostly cloudy around midnight.

Wednesday is expected to be the last day of clear skies this week, with rain expected to pour in Thursday through Saturday.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent change of rain. At night, cloudy with a low of 17C

Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 23C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, low of 17C

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain and a high of 27C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 19C

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 31C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 21

The average high for this time of year is 26.1C and the average low sits at 15.5C.