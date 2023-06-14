WECHU launches 2023 beach water quality testing program

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched the 2023 beach water quality testing program at eight beaches in the region.

On Monday June 12, beach water samples were taken by Public Health Inspectors from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

This week, there are warnings at two beaches – Sandpoint and Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach. Both are deemed “unsafe for swimming.”

Water samples are sent to the public health lab in London, Ont., for E. coli bacteria count analysis. This season’s first sampling results are posted on wechu.org, and are available by calling the beach hotline at 519-258-2146, extension 1490. Follow the Health Unit's Facebook and Twitter pages for notification of beach warnings and closures.

Public beaches must post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria. The public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

“Swimming or playing in unsafe water may result in minor skin, eye, ear, nose, or throat infections, or symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Those most at risk are children, elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.” says Victoria Peczulis, WECHU environmental health manager.

Tips to stay safe at the beach:

- Check wechu.org for the most recent beach results before going into the water.

- Read and obey the signs posted at the beach.

- Don’t go swimming if you can’t see your feet underwater when you’re standing in waist deep water.

- Don’t go swimming if the water is rough, cloudy, or green.

- Don’t swim for at least 48 hours after a heavy rainfall or wind.

- If you think you may have become ill from beach water, consult your health care provider.

Until September, or weather permitting, the Health Unit will be collecting beach water samples from the local area beaches every Monday and sharing the test results with the community every Wednesday afternoon.