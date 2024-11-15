How does the Canada Post strike impact me?

The Canada Post strike could mean payment interruptions for customers and vendors. The City of Windsor and E.L.K Energy have issued statements on what the strike means moving forward.

The City of Windsor

The City of Windsor has released information regarding payments.

It said it has taken measures to ensure vendors still receive payment.

If you are a vendor who gets paid through direct deposit, payments will continue as usual. If you usually get paid via cheque, your cheques will need picked up at 350 City Hall Square West.

It can be picked up Monday through Friday, not including holidays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the first floor counter finance window.

Before picking up cheques, the City of Windsor said to call 311 to make sure it has been printed.

The following items are required:

An official letter from the vendor authorizing the individual to pick up the cheque

Two pieces of valid government identification (one must have a photo)

Signature from the individual for any cheques that are picked up.

Delays should be expected due to the number of cheques.

When mailing services continue, remaining cheques will be mailed.

If you must make a payment to the City of Windsor, it said payments can be couriered to:

City of Windsor Finance Department

c/o 400 City Hall Square East

Windsor, Ontario

N9A 7K6

Tender submissions for the Tax Sale can also be sent to that address.

If you have a property tax payment, it can be sent to that address or:

At an approved bank, credit union or trust company

By phone or online banking

With your mortgage payments at your financial institution

At the 350 City Hall Square West drop-off box on the first floor (for cheques only)

A pre-authorized payment plan

Further updates will be provided as the Canada Post strike continues.

If you’re looking for more information, visit the City of Windsor’s website or call 311 for help.

E.L.K Energy

E.L.K Energy is reminding customers to stay aware and informed through alternative methods.

If you rely on mail-in payments or mailed paper bills, the energy company recommends checking the status of your bill online. If you don’t have an account on E.L.K’s website, you are encouraged to make one, as payment still must be made on time, despite the interruption.

In addition to monitoring your account, customers could register for paperless billing, which would send your bills to your email. For more information on that, click here.

Customers are also encouraged to sign up for pre-authorized payments. This payment type allows the money to be automatically taken out of your bank account, ensuring a timely payment. That can be set up here.

E.L.K Energy warns customers not to send payments via mail amid the strike. Other payment options are available and can be viewed here.

Alternative payment methods could take longer to show up on your account.

If you need help with next steps, E.L.K’s customer service can be reached by email at customer.service@elkenergy.com. If you prefer phone, you can call 1-519-776-5291 or 1-877-355-7798 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.