WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday.

The health unit says of the nine new cases four are local healthcare workers and five are in the community.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 121 active cases in the community. There have been 2,402 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Windsor including 2,210 people who have recovered.

Most cases of the virus have been among people in the age ranges of 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 years.

The health unit says there are 106 people who are self-isolating and seven in hospital.

Wednesday marks Windsor-Essex’s first day of Stage 3 after the province announced Monday the region would be able to join the rest of the province in the next stage of reopening.

Stage 3 includes the reopening of gyms, indoor dining at bars and restaurants and many facial services. The size of gatherings moves to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Physical distancing is still required in gatherings for people who are not within your social circle of 10 people.

There are now nine workplaces currently in outbreak including two manufacturing companies in Tecumseh, one in Leamington and one in Windsor as well as three agriculture facilities in Kingsville and two in Leamington. Since Tuesday, one workplace had its outbreak status rescinded.

There are now three long-term care or retirement homes experiencing outbreaks — Augustine Villas in Kingsville, New Beginnings in Leamington, and Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor.

There have been 71 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Forty-nine are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.