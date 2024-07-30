Here’s when Windsor-Essex’s Olympic athletes are competing

If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.

LaSalle’s Kylie Masse – Swimming

Masse will compete in the Women’s 100-metre Backstroke Final on Tuesday afternoon at 2:56 p.m. EST. She qualified on Monday afternoon.

Masse will then compete in the 200-metre Women’s Backstroke heats on Thursday in heat two at 5:04 a.m. EST.

Chatham’s Bridget Carleton – Basketball

Carleton next competes alongside Team Canada on Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. EST when they take on Australia in the Women’s Group Phase – Group B play.

Following that, Canada will play against Nigeria on Aug. 4 at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Tecumseh’s Linda Morais – Wrestling

Morais will partake in the Women’s Freestyle 68 kilogram quarterfinals on Aug. 5 at 10:20 a.m. EST.

If she qualifies, she will compete the same day at 3:40 p.m. EST or 3:50 p.m. EST.

University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton – Shot Put

Mitton will compete in the Women’s Shot Put Qualification on Aug. 8 at 4:25 a.m. EST.

If she qualifies for the final, it will run on Aug. 9 at 1:37 p.m. EST.