    • Here’s when Windsor-Essex’s Olympic athletes are competing

    Kylie Masse, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Kylie Masse, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.

    LaSalle’s Kylie Masse – Swimming

    Masse will compete in the Women’s 100-metre Backstroke Final on Tuesday afternoon at 2:56 p.m. EST. She qualified on Monday afternoon.

    Masse will then compete in the 200-metre Women’s Backstroke heats on Thursday in heat two at 5:04 a.m. EST.

    Chatham’s Bridget Carleton – Basketball

    Carleton next competes alongside Team Canada on Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. EST when they take on Australia in the Women’s Group Phase – Group B play.

    Following that, Canada will play against Nigeria on Aug. 4 at 7:30 a.m. EST.

    Tecumseh’s Linda Morais – Wrestling

    Morais will partake in the Women’s Freestyle 68 kilogram quarterfinals on Aug. 5 at 10:20 a.m. EST.

    If she qualifies, she will compete the same day at 3:40 p.m. EST or 3:50 p.m. EST.

    University of Windsor’s Sarah Mitton – Shot Put

    Mitton will compete in the Women’s Shot Put Qualification on Aug. 8 at 4:25 a.m. EST.

    If she qualifies for the final, it will run on Aug. 9 at 1:37 p.m. EST.

