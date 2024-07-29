WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle’s Kylie Masse qualifies for backstroke final at Paris Olympics

    Kylie Masse, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Kylie Masse, of Canada, competes during a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics on July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
    Share

    LaSalle’s Kylie Masse made a splash in the Paris pool Monday, qualifying for the Women’s 100-metre Backstroke Finals.

    With a time of 58.82 seconds, the 28-year-old clinched the fifth lane for the finals,  which are scheduled to go Tuesday at 2:56 p.m. EST.

    Masse is already a four-time Olympic medalist – claiming silver medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre Backstroke at the 2020 games, as well as a bronze in the 4x100-metre Medley.

    She also tied for bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100-metre Backstroke.

