LaSalle’s Kylie Masse qualifies for backstroke final at Paris Olympics

LaSalle’s Kylie Masse made a splash in the Paris pool Monday, qualifying for the Women’s 100-metre Backstroke Finals.

With a time of 58.82 seconds, the 28-year-old clinched the fifth lane for the finals, which are scheduled to go Tuesday at 2:56 p.m. EST.

Masse is already a four-time Olympic medalist – claiming silver medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre Backstroke at the 2020 games, as well as a bronze in the 4x100-metre Medley.

She also tied for bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100-metre Backstroke.