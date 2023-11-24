Here’s how to apply for the Windsor summer student lottery

News -

The City of Windsor Human Resources Department announced Friday that applications for the 2024 Summer Student Lottery Program are currently available on the city’s website.

“To ensure that hiring is fair and equitable, the selection of students to be considered is based on a secured computer program that randomly draws applications for order of consideration,” said a news release from the city.

This summer employment program is a city council approved initiative, subject to budget approval and in compliance with applicable union collective agreements.

The program aims to provide eligible post-secondary students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while also allowing them to generate earnings to assist with their cost of education.

Applications must be completed and submitted only online by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

For complete details regarding these positions and how to apply, please visit the Student Lottery homepage on the City of Windsor website.