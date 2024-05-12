Here’s a look at Windsor’s Mother’s Day forecast

Whether you’re going out to a special brunch, you’re visiting mom at her house for a casual visit or you plan to get outside and enjoy the outdoors, Windsor’s Mother’s Day weather forecast will be filled with sunshine.

According to Environment Canada, Mother’s Day Sunday will see clearing skies and sustained winds of 30 km/h early in the afternoon. The high will reach 20 C, but if spending time outdoors make sure to slather on some sunscreen as the UV index will peak at six, or high.

Skies will remain clear going into Sunday night, then becoming partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h before becoming light in the morning, with a low of 13 C.

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, and the risk of a morning thunderstorm. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high of 27 C.

Windsor’s upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 21 C.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 23 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.