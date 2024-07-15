Heat warning issued in Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex heat warning continues

WINDSOR
    Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Chatham-Kent Monday morning, potentially continuing into Tuesday.

    Windsor-Essex remains under a heat warning, expected to continue into Tuesday.

    Daytime temperatures expected to reach upwards of 29 C with humidex values near 40.

    Overnight will remain fairly warm as the low reaches 20 C.

    “Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” said Environment Canada.

    “A cooler air mass is expected to arrive Tuesday.”

    The weather agency reminds you to drink lots of water regularly, even before you are thirsty, limit sun exposure, wear a wide-brimmed, breathable hat, and never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

    Here’s a look at the forecast into Tuesday:

    Monday: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. High 31, humidex 38.

    Monday night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late in the evening then a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms overnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting up to 40 km/h after midnight. Low 22.

    Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind west 20 km/h gusting up to 40 km/h. High 28, humidex 33.

    Tuesday night: Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 20.

