    Heat warning could stretch into the weekend for Windsor-Essex

    
    A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue.

    Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.

    According to Environment Canada, there will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 24 C with humidex values of 28 to 35.

    Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

    Extreme heat can affect everyone's health and risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues. 

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 35. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.

    Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 33.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

