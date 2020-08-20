LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is creating a return to school website for parents and guardians.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the health unit has been receiving numerous calls from concerned parents.

He says with no risk-free options there is a lot of stress and anxiety heading into the school year.

The website will have information parents can use to educate children to ensure a healthy return to school.

The health unit is hoping to make the site available as soon as possible.