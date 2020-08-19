WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Great Essex County District School Board will be staggering the start of the school year.

At a special meeting to discuss its updated back-to-school plan Wednesday, the local public board announced it would be implementing the option offered by the province last week.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 students will return to school based on grade and by cohorts in secondary schools.

All students grades one to 12 will be in class by Friday, Sept. 11.

Early year students will not attend school until the following week, on Monday, Sept. 14.

The GECDSB says this staggered approach will provide a better opportunity to review health and safety practices before the full complement of students come back to the building.

The board also says about two-thirds of families have responded to the attendance survey.

Around 70 per cent of elementary students and 80 per cent of secondary school families have opted for in-person classroom learning.

While 20 per cent of respondents have chosen the remote online learning model.

Ten per cent of elementary families have chosen offline printed packages learning.

Sample schedules for remote learning, including the minimum requirements for synchronous learning was also reviewed.

