Health officials across Windsor-Essex are concerned about the delay in the arrival of the flu vaccine.

Windsor Regional Hospital reports the vaccinations have yet to arrive.

Vice President of Critical Care, Karen Riddell, hopes the vaccines arrive soon.

"It's not unusual to get the vaccines in October, late October," says Riddell. "We were hoping to get it a bit earlier this year just knowing that we were expecting the flu season to start a bit earlier than usual."

The Public Health Agency of Canada co-ordinates purchases of the vaccinations. It says only 55 per cent of the total order is currently available.

The delay is being blamed on a shortage at the manufacturing level.

Health officials say traditionally, the local flu season mirrors that of the Australian experience.

The number of influenza cases in Australia has been dramatically higher this year, and the influenza season in that country started sooner than in previous years.

Riddell tells CTV News the most vulnerable could be at greater risk this season.

She notes the nasal vaccines usually given to children will not be available this year.

That is why Riddell says prevention is even more important this season.

"We do know that it's a type of flu that does impact the young and the very old and they are obviously the highest risk for a poor outcome," says Riddell.

Erie Shores Healthcare is already reporting seeing an increase in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms.

The flu vaccine will be distributed to health units, doctors' offices and pharmacies but a recent survey by Shoppers Drugs Mart has shown 11 per cent of adults have lost trust in vaccines.