Habitat for Humanity and Caesars Windsor build new home in Ford City

Historic Ford City in Windsor continues to see new life and new home builds.

One such build is underway on Henry Ford Drive - courtesy of the partnership between Caesars Windsor employee volunteers and Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex.

To date, Caesars employees have volunteered over 100,000 hours to local organizations.

"We're taking a moment [Thursday], in a partnership with Habitat, to bring out our heroes, help build a home in our community, and really celebrate the volunteer spirit,” said Susanne Tomkins, Public Relations and Communications manager at Caesars Windsor.

This is not the first Habitat build in this community. More homes are planned in the future to bring a renewal, home ownership opportunities, and vibrancy to an area that has seen its share of economic hard times.

Those interested in volunteering to build homes in our community with Habitat for Humanity are encouraged to visit their website.

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex build volunteers at a site in Ford City on Henry Ford Drive on July 20, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)