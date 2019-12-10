WINDSOR -- Council narrowly approved a zoning change that could lead to a greenhouse project near the former general chemical property.

The town rezoned 106 acres of industrial land on Concession Road 3.

Cecelia Acres Greenhouse Development is planning to grow vegetables, including tomatoes.

The property will also feature an office, warehouse and bunkhouse for seasonal workers.

It would be the town's first foray into major greenhouse operations, taking a bite out of a business dominated by the neighbouring municipalities of Kingsville and Leamington.

Council must still approve a site plan at a future meeting.