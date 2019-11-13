Kingsville is cracking down on greenhouses which aren't complying with its dark sky policy.

Deputy Mayor Gord Queen brought forward a motion to review the rules, which requires such things as dark sky compliant curtains.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the glow from greenhouse lights is more noticeable this time of year with the return to standard time and fewer hours of daylight.

The rules went into effect about two years ago for about a dozen greenhouses which submitted site plans to the town as part of a start-up or expansion.

Santos says by law enforcement officers can issue an order to comply and if nothing is done, the municipality can do the work itself using money set aside from a deposit from the operator.