    • Grass cutting on Dougall Parkway Saturday

    Motorists should be aware of grass cutting crews along Dougall Parkway Saturday morning.

    Municipal employees will be performing rolling lane closures along the highway between 6th Concession and Howard Avenue.

    Drivers should slow down and give workers room to operate safely.

    Work is expected to wrap up by the afternoon.

