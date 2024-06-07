Grand opening of Michigan Central

WINDSOR
    Eminem performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Eminem performs during a concert celebrating the historic reopening of a an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown's decline. Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called "Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central." Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Some of Detroit’s greatest musical exports performed at a concert celebrating the historic reopening of an 18-story structure that long had symbolized their hometown’s decline.

    Diana Ross, Eminem and Jack White took part in Thursday night's event called “Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central.”

    The refurbished train station opens to the public on Friday, six years after Ford Motor Company took control of the building and more than three decades since the last train pulled out.

    The vacant Michigan Central Station fell into disrepair and became emblematic of the Motor City’s decay.

    The sold-out, ticketed outdoor event also featured performances by Big Sean, the Clark Sisters and Fantasia.

